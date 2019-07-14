Alert Hyderabad woman protects her gold chain from snatching

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two bike-borne thieves repeated attempts to rob a woman of her gold chain late on July 12 night in Sanathnagar proved futile as the alert woman resisted the attempts and raised an alarm.

When the miscreants tried to snatch her chain the first time, the victim resisted. But the snatchers stopped their bike a few metres away and approached her on foot again. In response, the woman raised an alarm, forcing them to flee, leaving their bikes behind.

D Alivelu (45), a resident of Karmanghat, works at a hotel near her house. On the night of July 12, she was walking back home from work, when two bike-borne men approached her and tried to snatch her chain.

After she resisted, they got off the bike, which is when she raised an alarm. Soon, locals came to the spot and the two men fled the scene, leaving behind the bike.

