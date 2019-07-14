Home Cities Hyderabad

Chairman Institution of Engineers, Telangana, Rameshwar Rao calls for upgraded water, sewage systems in Hyderabad

Better sewage treatment will help improve quality of water bodies, and thus water, says ex-HMWSSB chief

Published: 14th July 2019 10:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2019 10:12 AM   |  A+A-

Chairman of Institution of Engineers (India), Telangana State Centre, G Rameshwar Rao (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  There’s an urgent need to systematically review and redesign not only the water resupply distribution system but also the sewerage system as a whole including the stormwater drainage network said the chairman of Institution of Engineers (India), Telangana State Centre, G Rameshwar Rao.

Rao, who is also the former HMWSSB director, said that the system needs improvement primarily due to the changed rainfall pattern both in its intensity and duration. In addition to formulating an action plan for the upgrade, there is an effective need to restore the flood retention capacity of all existing water bodies through desilting and raising of bunds, he said.   

Quality of water bodies

Proper sewerage systems, that are connected to various Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs), are present only in some parts of the city. Sewage continues to be directly released into the water bodies mainly the Musi River without treatment. Rameshwar Rao has proposed to improve the water supply distribution, sewerage and stormwater systems in Hyderabad to maintain the quality of water bodies. 

The HMWSSB is treating about 750 MLD of sewage waste via the existing STPs. The chairman added that 100 per cent treatment capacity has to be achieved in terms of sewage networks. Further, these networks need to be strengthened in the core and peripheral areas of the city, he said. These measures would ideally help meet the GHMC’s water requirements in the future. He further said that to accelerate the pace of work active support from all stakeholders was imperative.

21 cities in the country would run out of water by the year 2020 and encounter a ‘day zero’  when most
 of the taps in the city would have to be switched off for a day

Water Leadership and Conservation primarily aims to turn Hyderabad into a water-secure city. It encourages people to reduce wastage and ensure recharge  of groundwater Working on individual, familial & communal behaviors can help save 20 MGD of water under WaLC.

At present, the Greater Hyderabad mainly receives 2,068 MLD water from Rivers Krishna and the Godavari. The water board is planning to utilise new sources to meet future requirements Keshavapuram in Shamirpet and Devallamma Nagaram at Malkapurto

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
G Rameshwar Rao Telangana State Centre Institution of Engineers HMWSSB hYDERABAD WATER CRISIS hyderabad water situation
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former ISRO scientist S Nambi Narayanan. (Express Photo | Kaviyoor Santhosh)
The challenge for Chandrayaan 2 will be the soft landing: Nambi Narayanan
World Cup final: History beckons for England, New Zealand at Lord's
Gallery
Kamakhya, one of the many traditions of Hinduism, celebrates the woman's power to give birth. (Photo | AP)
IN PICTURES | Why do people worship Kamakhya, the bleeding Goddess of Assam?
The second leg of India's prestigious lunar mission will see a few firsts and milestones in the history of the ISRO's space programme.
All you need to know about Chandrayaan-2
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp