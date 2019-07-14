Home Cities Hyderabad

TISS Hyderabad protest: Students continue fast, two hospitalised

The students alleged that they are being arm-twisted into giving up their ‘fight against the administration’ by bringing police into the matter.

File photo of TISS students on hunger strike | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Crying foul over the way in which the administration has been handling the varsity’s hostel fee and mess issues, as many as 13 students of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) continued their hunger strike on Saturday. The students alleged that they are being arm-twisted into giving up their ‘fight against the administration’ by bringing the police into the matter.

“This is the first time that the police has entered the campus. On Friday night and again on Saturday, they came to the varsity to try and mediate on behalf of the administration. Patrolling has increased at night. They keep asking us why we are not letting the administration do its duty. It is quite intimidating,” a student told Express on the condition of anonymity.  

“We have been protesting for a week and are on hunger strike for the last two days. However,  no one from the administration has met us so far,” said another student. Meanwhile, two students were hospitalised after they fell sick on Saturday. But students say the strike will continue all demands are met.

