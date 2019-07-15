Four of family injured in accident at outer ring road Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Four of a family, travelling from Nalgonda to Basara, sustained injuries when their car met with an accident on the Outer Ring Road at Keesara on Sunday.

The mishap occurred when the car ran into a gas tanker plying ahead of them. While three of them Shyamsunder (55), his wife Jyothi and daughter Gayatri are recovering, their other daughter Meghana is in a critical condition.