Man sexually abuses five-year-old neighbour in Vikarabad, arrested

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In yet another instance of sexual abuse of a minor, a 53-year-old man groped a five-year-old girl in a village in Vikarabad district late on Sunday, the police said on Monday.

According to the police, the accused person, J Rayakoti, who is a neighbour of the victim, showed porn clips to her on his mobile phone, and began abusing her. The girl, who was terrified, managed to escape and told her parents about how Rayakoti tried to touch her inappropriately.

The incident took place at Pedda Ummenal in Chengomu manal.

Residents of the locality, who came to know about the incident, beat Rayakoti black and blue and turned him over to the police.

Parigi Inspector of Police Y Mogulaiah said a case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act, 2012.

“He (Rayakoti) has been arrested and will be produced before the court,” the inspector said.