Home Cities Hyderabad

Visually impaired get tips on skill development in Hyderabad

Visually impaired IAS officer Katta Simhachalam gave tips to on how to prepare for each subject to ace the exam at an event organised by Voice of VIP. 

Published: 16th July 2019 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2019 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

Voice of VIP, a student group of visually impaired people, recently organised ‘BLOOM 2019 - Educational and Cultural Fest for Visually Impaired’ in Hyderabad.

Voice of VIP, a student group of visually impaired people, recently organised ‘BLOOM 2019 - Educational and Cultural Fest for Visually Impaired’ in Hyderabad.

By Kakoli Mukherjee
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: “Even charity has become a rat race today. We have many NGOs which claim to do good work for the visually impaired, but there are very few which actually empower them.

There are, however, a few institutes like LV Prasad Eye Institute and ‘youth4jobs’ who are putting in phenomenal efforts to help them. Our organisation wants to be the bridge connecting these institutes with the visually impaired,” says Uma Shankar Veeravalli from the ‘Voice of VIP’.

Voice of VIP, a student group of visually impaired people, recently organised ‘BLOOM 2019 - Educational and Cultural Fest for Visually Impaired’ in the city to bring together all stakeholders for skill development among the visually impaired. The programme consisted of a series of lectures on how the visually impaired can understand and use the laws on disabilities in the country.

Anil Kumar, general secretary of the Blind Federation of India and a visually impaired lawyer, made the participants aware about the nuances of the Rights of Persons of Disabilities Act 2016. Advising them on career choices, he said: “Try to choose a career where you can perform to your fullest. Everyone’s performance is evaluated.” He also explained the definition of disability from legal, constitutional and practical perspectives.

Visually impaired IAS officer Katta Simhachalam gave tips to on how to prepare for each subject to ace the exam. Sudheer, a visually impaired Mathematics teacher, elaborated on how the participants can ace the subject which is considered a nightmare for many. Besides this, Dr Jayaprakash Narayan from the Lok Satta Party talked on Disability and Politics and Aishwarya Pillai from LV Prasad Eye Institute delivered a talk on tactile painting. Gayatri and Sri Mohan from Youth4jobs, a platform which assists and trains people living with developmental and intellectual restrictions, talked about the services provided by the portal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad skill development Hyderabad visually impaired
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The suspected abductor walking towards the Park station using the metro subway on Sunday night. (CCTV Screengrab)
WATCH: Man abducts three-year-old boy sleeping with parents at Chennai Central
The eagerly awaited Chandrayaan 2 mission has been postponed due to a technical snag, ISRO confirmed. ( Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Chandrayaan-2: What people at Sriharikota have to say about the moon mission delay
Gallery
Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi, who only played five games in the tournament, is the surprise name in the all-pacer list. Check full stats here (Photo | Agencies)
ICC World Cup 2019 top wicket-takers: Young guns Archer, Bumrah and Afridi find place in Mitchell Starc-led list
For nearly five tight, tense and terrific hours, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer traded the lead, playing on and on and on until an unprecedented fifth-set tiebreaker was required to settle their memorable Wimbledon final. (Photo | AP)
Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic eats grass after defeating Roger Federer to win 16th Grand Slam title
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp