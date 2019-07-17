Home Cities Hyderabad

‘I wouldn’t even have a woman in my next book”

Unlike his previous works which belongs to the romance genre, the new book revolves around four friends.

Published: 17th July 2019 06:41 AM

Ravinder Singh

By Anan Ashraf
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Best-selling author in the Indian romance genre, Ravinder Singh, launched his new book ‘The belated bachelor party’ on Sunday at Landmark stores, Somajiguda. The book launch was followed by interaction with his fan base and book signing. Ravinder is the author of bestselling books like ‘I Too Had a Love Story’, ‘Can Love Happen Twice?’, ‘Like It Happened Yesterday’ and ‘Your Dreams are Mine Now’.

Unlike his previous works which belongs to the romance genre, the new book revolves around four friends. Ravinder Singh explains the leap, “Can I digress from romance and write something? I have already made myself a reputation in the market as the guy who makes his readers cry. It has come to the point where my readers are sending me screenshots of the last pages of my books with their tears on it. I had gotten bored of it. I wanted to do something new. I want to change this because in real life, my friends say, I am quite a funny guy. Forget about romance, I wouldn’t even have a woman in my next book! Can I make my readers laugh instead of cry this one time?”

In the session that followed, his readers expressed their reactions to his new as well as previous works such as his debut novel ‘I too had a love story’, ‘Can love happen twice’ or ‘Like it happened yesterday’. While some enquired of his future novel idea, some enquired for his message to aspiring writers.

About the book: The book revolves around 4 friends Happy, MP, Raamji and Ravin who set out on a bachelor party twelve years after graduation despite being married. The book explores the journey that follows to Europe and the bond between the four friends.

Ravinder commented, “Friendship is the most democratic relationship; you make friends by choice, you stay friends by choice.”

