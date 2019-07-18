Home Cities Hyderabad

Be cervical cancer-proof with HPV vaccine

Widespread immunisation with HPV vaccines can reduce or even eliminate the impact of cervical and other cancers

Published: 18th July 2019 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2019 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Kakoli Mukherjee
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Widespread immunisation with HPV vaccines can reduce or even eliminate the impact of cervical and other cancers

What is HPV vaccine?
“Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) is the virus that is responsible for around 99% cases of cervical cancer. HPV vaccinations are given as prevention against four major types of HPV infections. The HPV vaccines are licensed for girls and women in the age bracket of 9 years to 45 years of age, administered in 3 shots. However, the ideal age for HPV vaccination is adolescence as it gives best immune system response. HPV vaccinations are ideally safe and keeps one away from the risk of developing cancer causing infections or pre-cancers which may develop into a possible cancer (especially in the cervix). HPV, being a sexually transmitted infection that gradually affects the cervix of a woman can also lead to vaginal, vulvar cancer. Widespread immunisation with HPV vaccines can reduce or even eliminate the impact of such cancers,” says Dr Sameer Kaul, senior consultant, surgical oncology and robotics and president at bcpbf-The Cancer Foundation.

Is it only for women?
“The vaccination is not only restricted to girls and women, but boys should also be administered until the age of 21 years which may prevent transmission of the virus among women. There are various types of HPV which are linked to other cancers such as throat, mouth and oral cancers.HPV vaccination is likely to provide protection and helps in prevention of these cancers too,” adds Dr Sameer.

What are the types of HPV vaccine available in India?
“Two vaccines licensed globally are available in India — a quadrivalent vaccine (Gardasil™ marketed by Merck) and a bivalent vaccine (Cervarix™ marketed by Glaxo Smith Kline). Vaccination is the best form of prevention currently,” says Dr Jyoti Kankanala, senior consultant obstetrician and gynecologist at Continental Hospitals.

Dosage and age:
“The vaccine dose is 0.5 mL given intramuscularly, either in the deltoid muscle or in the antero-lateral thigh. The recommended age for initiation of vaccination is 9-12 years. A total of three doses at zero, two and six months are recommended with Gardasil™ or zero, one and six months with Cervarix™. There should be minimum interval of four weeks between the first and the second dose, 12 weeks between the second and third dose and 24 weeks between the first and third dose. HPV vaccines can be given simultaneously with other vaccines such as Hepatitis B and Tdap. If the HPV vaccine schedule is interrupted, the vaccine series need not to be restarted. If the series is interrupted after the first dose, the second dose should be administered as soon as possible, with an interval of at least 12 weeks between the second and third doses. If only the third dose is delayed, it should be administered as soon as possible,” adds Dr Jyoti.

Cost: HPV vaccine  is easily available in Hyderabad. The cost of each dose ranges from `2,500 to 3,500.

Are there any side-effects?
The most common adverse reactions are local reactions like pain (mild to moderate) in 83%, swelling with erythema in 25% and systemic adverse effects such as fever in 4% of the vaccines. Rare serious vaccine-related adverse events have been reported. The vaccine is not recommended for use in pregnant women Lactating women and immune suppressed female patients can receive the vaccine. The efficacy and the degree of immune response could be poor in the latter group.

Burden of cervical cancer in India
According to the recent data provided by Globocan 2018 India Factsheet, cervical cancer is the second most common type of cancer accounting for around 22.86% cases of all cancers among women. It is also estimated that one woman dies of cervical cancer every eight minute in India. As per the records, over 96,000 new cases of cervical cancer have been registered last year with around 60,000 casualties. Though the average survival rate without treatment is less than 50% for 5 years, timely vaccinations and regular screening can produce better outcomes and improve the quality and survival of life.
(As told by Dr Sameer Kaul from bcpbf-The Cancer Foundation)

— Kakoli Mukherjee
kakoli_mukherjee@
newindianexpress.com
@KakoliMukherje2

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Red alert issued in several districts of Kerala as monsoon intensifies
Saravana Bhavan founder and owner P Rajagopal being brought to High Court campus, on Tuesday | Express
WATCH: Crowd gathers to see Saravana Bhavan owner for one last time
Gallery
World number one ODI and India opener Smriti Mandhana has turned 23 today.
Happy birthday Smriti Mandhana: Some facts about world number one ODI batswoman
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp