When can commuters use Secunderabad skywalk?

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Manoeuvring through the Secunderabad railway station is no mean task. Passengers lugging around their suitcases, often struggling to reach the metro station or even hiring autos to reach their homes, is a common sight at the station. It was to tackle this struggle of the commuters that over a year ago, a skywalk connecting the Secunderabad station to Secunderabad East metro station was proposed. The project, however, is yet to see realisation.

Vikash Sharma, a marketing professional from the city, said, “I travel often. So taking the metro is a cheaper and more convenient option. More often than not, however, I end up paying twice the price of the metro ticket to auto drivers, just to reach the metro station.”

A specific gate number 5 on platform 1 has been designated to direct people to the closest route to metro station. However, that has hardly made a significant difference to the commuters’ struggle.NVS Reddy, MD, Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited, said, “I have instructed L&TMRHL to conduct discussions with the engineers of South Central Railway so that we can connect the skywalk FOB. However, he refused to divulge any information as to when the work will be completed.