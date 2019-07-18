Home Cities Hyderabad

When can commuters use Secunderabad skywalk?

A specific gate number 5 on platform 1 has been designated to direct people to the closest route to the metro station.

Published: 18th July 2019 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2019 11:13 AM   |  A+A-

The sky bridge proposed over a year back between Secunderabad East metro station and railway station has not yet been completed | S Senbagapandiyan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Manoeuvring through the Secunderabad railway station is no mean task. Passengers lugging around their suitcases, often struggling to reach the metro station or even hiring autos to reach their homes, is a common sight at the station. It was to tackle this struggle of the commuters that over a year ago, a skywalk connecting the Secunderabad station to Secunderabad East metro station was proposed. The project, however, is yet to see realisation.

Vikash Sharma, a marketing professional from the city, said, “I travel often. So taking the metro is a cheaper and more convenient option. More often than not, however, I end up paying twice the price of the metro ticket to auto drivers, just to reach the metro station.”

A specific gate number 5 on platform 1 has been designated to direct people to the closest route to metro station. However, that has hardly made a significant difference to the commuters’ struggle.NVS Reddy, MD, Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited, said, “I have instructed L&TMRHL to conduct discussions with the engineers of South Central Railway so that we can connect the skywalk FOB. However, he refused to divulge any information as to when the work will be completed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Secunderabad railway station skywalk
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Red alert issued in several districts of Kerala as monsoon intensifies
Saravana Bhavan founder and owner P Rajagopal being brought to High Court campus, on Tuesday | Express
WATCH: Crowd gathers to see Saravana Bhavan owner for one last time
Gallery
World number one ODI and India opener Smriti Mandhana has turned 23 today.
Happy birthday Smriti Mandhana: Some facts about world number one ODI batswoman
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp