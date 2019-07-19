28 newborns, mainly girls, found abandoned in Hyderabad this year

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the first seven months of this year, 28 newborn babies have been abandoned in the city and admitted at the Shishu Vihar, raising an alarm on the complex issue of babies being relinquished in an unsafe manner.

According to District Child Protection Unit of Hyderabad in most of these cases, the newborns were found abandoned in garbage dumps or in isolated areas in inhuman conditions, from which they were retrieved and are being looked after in State’s home for children.Experts in the city note that the problem needs a multi-level approach to be resolved.

“Abortion and relinquishing of a baby is not illegal in India,” noted Philip Isadore of Divya Disha Childline.“Mostly girl child is abandoned,” explains Mamtha Raghuveer of Tharuni.

Female foetus found dumped in garbage

Hyderabad: In yet another alleged case of female foeticide, an aborted female foetus was found abandoned in a garbage dump at Meerpet of Rachakonda commissionerate on the city outskirts on Thursday. One Ashwin Kumar who found the body said, “I found a female foetus wrapped in a polythene with flies all around it,” he said. Police took it to Osmania hospital for postmortem. A case under section 318 of IPC is registered.