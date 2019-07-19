TRS women’s wing leader thrashes Telangana police, held

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A TRS party’s women wing leader who is also a ward member of Moula Ali division, along with her two sons and other family members, were arrested on Thursday by Malkajgiri police of Rachakonda commissionerate, on charges of allegedly assaulting and abusing a traffic police constable on duty.

The traffic constable Mohd Mujaffer deputed to Malkajgiri traffic police station, clicked pictures of the woman’s son triple riding on his bike, near Moula-ali Kaman.

Irked by the constable’s behaviour, the woman came and hit him with her chappal stating that she is Moul Ali area division ward member and questioned how dare he shot the video it, while the four others scolded him.

“The woman has also forcibly took away the government issued camera,” said police officials. The arrested are identified as Syed Mehmooda Begum (42), Mohd Ghouse (29), Syed Gaffar Hussaini (60), Syed Sadiq Hussain and Mohd Majid.