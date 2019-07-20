Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad school kids develop app to help out farmers

This app monikered as Farm Tech and developed has been integrated with a computer they built that has soil moisture detector, thermostat, air moisture detector and a water pump.

Published: 20th July 2019 04:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2019 04:24 AM   |  A+A-

Manikanta Chavakula, Advaith Gowrishetty, and Manish Mallapur, who developed the app.

Manikanta Chavakula, Advaith Gowrishetty, and Manish Mallapur, who developed the app. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A one-of-a-kind integrated farming solutions app has been developed by three students from Class IX and X students of a city school. The app aims to increase farmer income, address the problems behind their suicides and facilitate the implementation of better farming techniques.

This app monikered as Farm Tech and developed by DPS Nacharam students Manish Mallapur, Manikanta Chavakula, and Advaith Gowrishetty, has been integrated with a computer they built that has soil moisture detector, thermostat, air moisture detector and a water pump. This app can be accessed through an Android phone and has been developed in Telugu, English and Hindi. 

Explaining how the app would work, Gowrishetty said: “The farmer can set a timer on when to water his soil. If the readings from the air and soil moisture detectors return negative, then it will draw water from the pump and water the crop.”

Apart from this, the app also has a customer care service for farmers, in case they face any problem while navigating the app.

