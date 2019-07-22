Owners shocked as homes used for flesh trade

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Flats or independent houses given on rent for attractive amounts, have become a blessing in disguise for those running prostitution rackets in different parts of the city, particularly on the outskirts.

Three rackets were busted in the past two days by Rachakonda police (all operating from rented spaces), including one run by Tanzanian nationals, wherein two Tanzanian nationals were also rescued.

The home owners were left in shock, when police teams busted the rackets from their homes.

Rachakonda commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat informed that, in the past three years, they sealed about 120 houses across Rachakonda, for running prostitution.Despite the police appealing people to verify the identity of the people before renting out their homes, especially to foreigners, owners mostly ignore the guidelines. Police advise owners to check identity details of the tenants like Aadhar card or passport copy and visa (in case of foreigners) and collect a xerox copy.

Bhagwat said, this verification is for the safety of owners as well, else, “it can land them in trouble”.

Under provisions of the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA), if a minor is involved in flesh trade, then the space can be sealed for three years and if majors are involved, the space can be sealed for a period of one year. “This has brought a big change in several areas and owners are taking measures. Further, drives are in place to minimize the menace,” he said.