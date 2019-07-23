Cyberabad Traffic Police starts extensive survey to study traffic flow in West Zone of Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For the first time, a massive attempt is being made to study the traffic flow of the entire West Zone in the city. The Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) and Cyberabad Traffic Police has started a detailed study to understand how the traffic in Cyberabad behaves and create a heat map of the traffic.

For this, they are collecting crucial data on in-times, out-times, on the routes followed and the mode of transport to understand the way the traffic pans out across Cyberabad in various IT clusters, through the means of an online survey.

According to officials, 14 IT clusters have been identified in West Zone where 35,000 to 40,000 people work per cluster and commute through six major routes. The survey allows one to select the cluster they work in and further give details like in-time, out-time, the route followed and public transport opted. “The survey has been conceptualised and designed by SCSC to know where the employees are coming from and mode of transport they use,” Krishna Yedula, general secretary of SCSC, said.

The survey has been sent out to 5 lakh IT employees through their operational heads and companies linked with bodies like Hysea and Nasscom. Close to 1 lakh responses are expected for the survey open till August 1.

“There is no understanding of the traffic pattern in this area at any given point of time. We will use data analytics to understand and put the data into perspective for solutions,” Yedula said.

The initiative began on Monday, with employees receiving a web-link of the survey. “Once we have the data, we will analyse it with Cyberabad Traffic Police, DCP Vijay Kumar and possibly hold a meeting with GHMC, HMRL, TSIIC, RTC, etc,” Yedula said.