Home Cities Hyderabad

Cyberabad Traffic Police starts extensive survey to study traffic flow in West Zone of Hyderabad

For the first time, a massive attempt is being made to study the traffic flow of the entire West Zone in the city.  

Published: 23rd July 2019 01:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2019 01:40 PM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad traffic

Image used for representational purpose (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For the first time, a massive attempt is being made to study the traffic flow of the entire West Zone in the city.  The Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) and Cyberabad Traffic Police has started a detailed study to understand how the traffic in Cyberabad behaves and create a heat map of the traffic.

For this, they are collecting crucial data on in-times, out-times, on the routes followed and the mode of transport to understand the way the traffic pans out across Cyberabad in various IT clusters, through the means of an online survey.

According to officials, 14 IT clusters have been identified in West Zone where 35,000 to 40,000 people work per cluster and commute through six major routes. The survey allows one to select the cluster they work in and further give details like in-time, out-time, the route followed and public transport opted. “The survey has been conceptualised and designed by SCSC to know where the employees are coming from and mode of transport they use,”  Krishna Yedula, general secretary of SCSC, said.

The survey has been sent out to 5 lakh IT employees through their operational heads and companies linked with bodies like Hysea and Nasscom. Close to 1 lakh responses are expected for the survey open till August 1.

“There is no understanding of the traffic pattern in this area at any given point of time. We will use data analytics to understand and put the data into perspective for solutions,” Yedula said. 

The initiative began on Monday, with employees receiving a web-link of the survey. “Once we have the data, we will analyse it with Cyberabad Traffic Police, DCP Vijay Kumar and possibly hold a meeting with GHMC, HMRL, TSIIC, RTC, etc,”  Yedula said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad traffic Hyderabad Traffic Police Cyberabad Security Council Cyberabad Traffic Police Hysea Nasscom
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar (Photo | EPS)
HBD Suriya: What makes Singam Tamil Nadu's heart-throb?
Several party workers have gathered outside a private apartment on Race Course Road believed to be housing the two independent MLAs. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
WATCH: Political clash in Bengaluru during Karnataka floor test
Gallery
As Kollywood star Suriya turns 44, let us take a look at 10 must watch films of the 'Singam' actor.
From 'Kaakha Kaakha' to 'Ayan': 10 must watch films of Suriya
Daniel Radcliffe once dressed up as Spider-Man at San Diego Comic-Con. (File Photo | AP)
Happy birthday Daniel Radcliffe: 15 amazing facts about the 'Harry Potter' star you might not know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp