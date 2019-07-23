Home Cities Hyderabad

Selfie of Success book review: Climbing the ladder

Burra Venkatesham’s book ‘Selfie Success’ focusses on real-life examples of celebrated people to tell the reader why one must never give up.

Published: 23rd July 2019 01:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2019 01:36 PM   |  A+A-

Selfie of Success written by Burra Venkatesham

Selfie of Success written by Burra Venkatesham

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Burra Venkatesham is a self-made man. He was the first person in his family to have received education and risen to be a successful IAS officer.

Having gone through several experiences, he decided to write the book ‘Selfie of Success’ and as it’s evident from the name, it introduces the reader to the definition of success through different chapters.

The book is divided into five sections titled ‘settings of success’, ‘syllabus of success’, ‘summary of success’, ‘side effects of success’, and ‘signature of success’. That way, it becomes easier for the reader to find what s/he is looking for. 

The book gives real-life examples of celebrities like JK Rowling, Oprah Winfrey and others adding their life stories and how from rock bottom they rose to great heights. The common thread of the tales is that these highly successful people didn’t give up and continued believing in themselves despite all the hurdles.

Their sheer determination and ability to see the road they wanted to walk on, led them to where they are now. The author lets success be the narrator; that’s how all the chapters begin with ‘I’.

One interesting paragraph reads: “When I am with you, there are several things that start to happen around you and in you. People will constantly make efforts to be around you, and try to impress you, praise you.” The text continues followed by the example of Oprah Winfrey. 

The author uses simple story-telling technique to make a point. For example, the story of two frogs: one optimist and the other a pessimist and how the former survives after they both fall into a pot full of milk.

He also gives example of how success can be destructive, exemplifying the Popstar Michael Jackson. 
The book provides a comprehensive glimpse into all aspects of success.

Available on Amazon.in Price: Rs300

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad Burra Venkatesham Selfie of Success
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar (Photo | EPS)
HBD Suriya: What makes Singam Tamil Nadu's heart-throb?
Several party workers have gathered outside a private apartment on Race Course Road believed to be housing the two independent MLAs. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
WATCH: Political clash in Bengaluru during Karnataka floor test
Gallery
As Kollywood star Suriya turns 44, let us take a look at 10 must watch films of the 'Singam' actor.
From 'Kaakha Kaakha' to 'Ayan': 10 must watch films of Suriya
Daniel Radcliffe once dressed up as Spider-Man at San Diego Comic-Con. (File Photo | AP)
Happy birthday Daniel Radcliffe: 15 amazing facts about the 'Harry Potter' star you might not know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp