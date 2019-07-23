Selfie of Success book review: Climbing the ladder

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Burra Venkatesham is a self-made man. He was the first person in his family to have received education and risen to be a successful IAS officer.



Having gone through several experiences, he decided to write the book ‘Selfie of Success’ and as it’s evident from the name, it introduces the reader to the definition of success through different chapters.



The book is divided into five sections titled ‘settings of success’, ‘syllabus of success’, ‘summary of success’, ‘side effects of success’, and ‘signature of success’. That way, it becomes easier for the reader to find what s/he is looking for.

The book gives real-life examples of celebrities like JK Rowling, Oprah Winfrey and others adding their life stories and how from rock bottom they rose to great heights. The common thread of the tales is that these highly successful people didn’t give up and continued believing in themselves despite all the hurdles.



Their sheer determination and ability to see the road they wanted to walk on, led them to where they are now. The author lets success be the narrator; that’s how all the chapters begin with ‘I’.



One interesting paragraph reads: “When I am with you, there are several things that start to happen around you and in you. People will constantly make efforts to be around you, and try to impress you, praise you.” The text continues followed by the example of Oprah Winfrey.

The author uses simple story-telling technique to make a point. For example, the story of two frogs: one optimist and the other a pessimist and how the former survives after they both fall into a pot full of milk.



He also gives example of how success can be destructive, exemplifying the Popstar Michael Jackson.

The book provides a comprehensive glimpse into all aspects of success.



Available on Amazon.in Price: Rs300