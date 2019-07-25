Doctors across Hyderabad burn copies of proposed NMC Bill

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Junior doctors from Telangana Junior Doctor Association and Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences Resident Doctors Association burnt copies of the proposed National Medical Commission Bill (NMC) on Wednesday.

Dr Sanjiv Reddy, general secretary of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) Hyderabad said, “We support protests against this bill. On July 29, the IMA will launch a nationwide agitation.” Doctors claim the bill will reduce the accountability of private medical colleges, and the fee revision will prevent economically backward students from pursuing medical education.