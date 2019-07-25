Home Cities Hyderabad

Strict instructions given to ensure regular inspection of all government, local-body and aided schools in Hyderabad

Published: 25th July 2019 10:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2019 10:24 AM

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a recently-issued circular, the Commissioner and Director of School Education have laid out strict instructions to ensure that regular inspection of all government, local-body and aided schools by the Mandal Education Officers and headmasters is conducted.

Members of the teaching fraternity (State-run) claim that despite the inspection being made mandatory, the regulations on the circular are likely to remain only on paper.

The shocking number of vacant MEO and DEO posts was cited as the reason for this. For instance, only 10 districts out of the 33 have regular DEOs. Acting DEOs are in charge of the remaining 23 districts.
As for the MEO posts, the situation is worse. The entire State has only 34 MEOs for its 584 mandals. Of the 539 MEO posts, 505 are vacant.

In the absence of the MEOs, headmasters perform the former’s duties. Each headmaster has three to four mandals under him/her. He/she also acts as the chairperson of the School Complexes — a bunch of primary and upper primary schools.

“It is impossible for the inspecting officers to implement the directive as laid out by the commissioner. With few staff available, the inspections are bound to take back seat. And when the inspections don’t take place, proper implementation of schemes and projects also takes a hit,” said Chava Ravi, general secretary, Telangana State United Teachers Federation.

Aspects of inspection

Enrolment drives
Free uniforms and textbooks
Quality mid-day meals
Residential schooling facility for girls in KGBVs
Attainment of Basic Competencies (ABC Programme) for classes 3 to 8
Learning outcomes to prepare children for NAS 2020
Preparing govt school teachers for TLP
Conduct of SMC meetings
Swachhata/green initiatives
Composite school and toilet maintenance grants
Aadhaar-based Biometric Attendance System

