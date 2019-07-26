Home Cities Hyderabad

Patients avoid Erragadda Government Ayurveda Hospital in Hyderabad due to transit cost

The patients are being discharged in small batches by being given the option to continue their treatment at Erragadda.

Published: 26th July 2019 09:13 AM

Patients from Old City’s Government Ayurveda Hospital in Charminar moving to another ayurveda hospital in Erragadda | Vinay Madapu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The patients from the Government Ayurveda Hospital in Charminar have been forced to discontinue their treatment, as the hospital is being merged with the one in Erragadda.

A senior doctor, who was shifted from Charminar to Erragadda, explained, “Most of the in-patients there suffer from some form of paralysis. They are not from well-off families and cannot afford to come to Erragadda in cabs for check-ups all the way from Old City.”

However, none of the patients, including the ones who are under long-term treatment, can afford to continue the treatment at the Erragadda Hospital, as the new hospital is over 15 kms, away from Old City.
According to Dr S Rajamouli, superintendent of the hospital, “a batch was discharged on Wednesday, and currently, we have 23 more patients who will be discharged in batches.”

BJP against the shift of hospital

Senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Bandaru Dattatreya and the saffron party’s State spokesperson S Prakash Reddy wrote to State Health Minister Eatela Rajender, voicing concerns over the shifting of the Government Ayurveda Hospital from Charminar. In the letter, Dattatraya wrote, “The Ayurveda Hospital, Charminar, has been functioning on the premises of Government Nizamia Tibbi College for more than 50 years.” He stated that the hospital has been catering to the medical needs of the poor patients here.

TAGS
Hyderabad Government Ayurveda Hospital Erragada Government Ayurveda Hospital Erragada hospital patients
