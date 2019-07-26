US Consulate in Hyderabad organises workshop on gaming for social change at T-Hub

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The US Consulate General Hyderabad in partnership with The Indo-American Centre is organising a gaming workshop ‘Games for Good: Designing games with a Social Impact’ at T-hub to encourages game designers to develop games addressing social issues.

The four-day programme from Thursday will communicate to the city-based game designers how they can use their skills to make games that address social issues.

The programme will also include a two-day workshop, by American games design expert Sean Bouchard from University of Southern California’s Media and Games Division, American gaming industry veteran Vijay Lakshman and IIT Hyderabad professor Dr Kavita Vemuri.

Speaking at the event, US Consul General, Katherine Hadda said, “With the presence of many innovative technologists, educational institutes, and a forward-leaning, the government has made Hyderabad a fast-growing hub for video game development in India.

Jayesh Ranjan, IT secretary, said that Hyderabad has already established its mark with Chota Bheem and Baahubali. The city has nearly 150 VFX and gaming companies with around 20,000 employees.