Hyderabad now has its own Space Museum

Srividya Palaparthi

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For those who keep looking out for doing new things, you could may be swap your usual weekend plans with a trip to the BM Birla Science Centre for a fun afternoon. With the launch of the new Science Museum by Governor ESL Narasimhan, the science centre has added another feather to its hat.

The museum which was earlier a private space was thrown open to the public yesterday. The museum put together the exhibits of all the models of the space missions executed from India with the collaboration of ISRO. This included the 3D models of every mission from Aryabhata to the very recent Chandrayaan 2. Also featured were installations of Chandrayaan and Mangalyaan against a starry backdrop and a representative turf of its corresponding heavenly body.

Filled with information on and anecdotes of Indian astronauts, technical details of missions, planets and satellites, intertwined with poetry and quotes, the walls did come alive with emotion.

Volunteers ushered student groups present at the launch to explain the exhibits in detail while the kids hung on to every word. Of course, not before sneaking in a selfie! Birla Science Centre’s Space Museum is now open for public, so why not dust out the child in you and explore a little this weekend!?

Millennial craze

The new space museum is tech-savvy and the young ones visiting were clicking away frantically; no just selfies but also the post-worthy quotes splashed across the exhibit. Pause to look down and you will find a spot marked “Perfect Selfie Point” where you can catch an entire half of the room in a selfie. You will also find a board that says, “Tag me” with their Instagram handle.

