Home Cities Hyderabad

NALSAR University of Law student grabs 15 gold medals during convocation

A total of  380 students of BA., LL.B. (Hons.), LL.M., M.B.A. and P.G. Diploma in Cyber Law courses were awarded their degrees along with 49 gold medals

Published: 27th July 2019 11:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2019 11:04 PM   |  A+A-

adika Gulati BA LLB student of NALSAR University of Law won 15 out of 49 gold medals at the 17th convocation of the varsity held on it's campus at Shamirpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A BA LLB student (Hons), Sadika Gulati of the NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad was awarded 15 gold medals for her academic performance, during the convocation ceremony on Saturday.

This is the second higher number of gold medals any student of the law varsity has clinched   -- 17 being the highest that was won by a student in 2017.  

A total of  380 students of BA., LL.B. (Hons.), LL.M., M.B.A. and P.G. Diploma in Cyber Law courses were awarded their degrees along with 49 gold medals

Sadika has won medals for securing first position/rank in the annual examination, most consistent overall excellence in academics, best student, best female student, best orator and for being the topper in subjects like Environment Law, Taxation, Administrative Law, Law and Economics, Family Law I,II among others.

Speaking to Express, Sadika said that it came as surprise to her when she got to know just a couple of days ago. 

"It was unexpected but a great feeling nevertheless. It just worked for me because I wanted to study and I enjoy it. In retrospect, I feel I didn't labour to get the grades I got," said Sadika who got placed with a leading law firm in Delhi through campus recruitment.  

On the occasion, KK Venugopal, Attorney General of India was also conferred LL.D. (Honoris Causa) of the University. He appreciated the quality of legal education at NALSAR and expressed the hope that NALSAR students would meaningfully contribute to nation-building efforts.

New initiative 

After instituting a research incentive scheme for the faculty members, where monetary incentives are dispersed to those who publish their articles in international peer-reviewed journals and books, NALSAR University of Law in a bid to produce socially relevant and academically rigorous scholarships, has decided to start a fellowship scheme for post-doctoral research fellowship.

Speaking about the new scholarship vice-chancellor Faizan Mustafa said the research fellowship will provide financial support for early-career researchers in law and allied disciplines. "We are also planning to incentivise publication by giving them academic credits and recognition as part of their coursework," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NALSAR University of Law Sadika Gulati
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Late Former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy (Photo | PTI)
Who was veteran Congress leader S Jaipal Reddy?
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar (ANI Twitter)
Karnataka Speaker disqualifies 14 rebel Congress-JDS MLAs day ahead of trust vote
Gallery
As Bollywood star Huma Qureshi turns 33, check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor. (File Photo| PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Huma Qureshi: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor
As Dulquer Salmaan turns 33, let us take a look at rare photos of the 'Bangalore Days' actor with his family. (Photo | Dulquer Salmaan Instagram)
Happy birthday Dulquer Salmaan: Here are some rare photos of the 'Bangalore Days' actor with his family
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp