NALSAR University of Law student grabs 15 gold medals during convocation

HYDERABAD: A BA LLB student (Hons), Sadika Gulati of the NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad was awarded 15 gold medals for her academic performance, during the convocation ceremony on Saturday.

This is the second higher number of gold medals any student of the law varsity has clinched -- 17 being the highest that was won by a student in 2017.

A total of 380 students of BA., LL.B. (Hons.), LL.M., M.B.A. and P.G. Diploma in Cyber Law courses were awarded their degrees along with 49 gold medals

Sadika has won medals for securing first position/rank in the annual examination, most consistent overall excellence in academics, best student, best female student, best orator and for being the topper in subjects like Environment Law, Taxation, Administrative Law, Law and Economics, Family Law I,II among others.

Speaking to Express, Sadika said that it came as surprise to her when she got to know just a couple of days ago.

"It was unexpected but a great feeling nevertheless. It just worked for me because I wanted to study and I enjoy it. In retrospect, I feel I didn't labour to get the grades I got," said Sadika who got placed with a leading law firm in Delhi through campus recruitment.

On the occasion, KK Venugopal, Attorney General of India was also conferred LL.D. (Honoris Causa) of the University. He appreciated the quality of legal education at NALSAR and expressed the hope that NALSAR students would meaningfully contribute to nation-building efforts.

New initiative

After instituting a research incentive scheme for the faculty members, where monetary incentives are dispersed to those who publish their articles in international peer-reviewed journals and books, NALSAR University of Law in a bid to produce socially relevant and academically rigorous scholarships, has decided to start a fellowship scheme for post-doctoral research fellowship.

Speaking about the new scholarship vice-chancellor Faizan Mustafa said the research fellowship will provide financial support for early-career researchers in law and allied disciplines. "We are also planning to incentivise publication by giving them academic credits and recognition as part of their coursework," he said.