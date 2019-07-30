Hyderabad financier kidnapped, bargains his way down to Rs 1 crore ransom

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 40-year-old financier, Gajendra Prasad, was kidnapped by a group of masked men on Sunday night. They demanded a ransom of Rs 3 crore, however, they left him at the fruit market in Abids early on Monday morning after collecting Rs 1 crore.

In his statement, he said, “They took me to a building and demanded Rs 3 crore in cash, but agreed for Rs 1 crore. I called my friend and he arranged it.”

During preliminary inquiries, police suspect business rivalry might have led to the kidnapping. Investigators have obtained leads and formed teams. Based on footage and call data, they have initiated action.