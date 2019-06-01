Home Cities Hyderabad

A walk down the lanes of Charminar

Compared to previous year, residents near the monument speak said that a lot has improved in terms of organisation, parking and transportation.

Published: 01st June 2019

Muslims offering namaz on the last Friday of Ramzan at Mecca Masjid, in the Old City of Hyderabad

Muslims offering namaz on the last Friday of Ramzan at Mecca Masjid, in the Old City of Hyderabad | Vinay Madapu

By Aihik Sur
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The streets of Old City have once again lit up to celebrate the holy month of Ramzan. Even as the month is almost over, the festive mood is distinctly apparent in the area around Charminar, the nerve centre for all the festivities. A sea of humanity can be seen thronging the night bazaar, alive with the calls of vendors, the frenzy of shoppers, the smell of haleem, glittering bangles, and the flavour of Irani chai. It is a sight to behold, but also an overwhelming experience to most who visit. 

According to Shahbaz, a student at a private college in the city, this year’s night market seemed more “organised” than the previous year. “During the last Ramzan, they had closed off the roads. Even parking was an issue. There are more spaces to park this time, and even just walking around the area seems easier,” he said. This year, the traffic police officials had set up designated free spots for visitors to park. 

While some vendors have set up individual kiosks, others have taken shelter under a common tarpaulin. Under one such tarpaulin lie a series of shops selling shoes. These multi-coloured sandals spill out from the shop, hang from the ceiling, creating a tunnel of sandals through which you can walk. A few owners have decorated their shops quaintly. In separate kiosks, the proprietors showcase their most intricately designed bangles and necklaces, with lighting placed strategically over it so that the ornaments glow just the right amount.

The festivities also spill over to Gulzar Houz, makes it way to Shahilabanda, Dabeerpura and to the entirety of Old City. The food is also a reason behind the massive gathering, haleem being the major attraction. Restaurants like Pista House, Shah Ghouse and Shadab brim with customers and the crowd spills over to the street, often causing minor traffic snarls.

The Shab-e-Qadr

June 1, also marks the 27th day of Ramzan—the Shab e Qadr—the fabled night where the verses of Quran was first revealed to Prophet Mohammed. Committees of major mosques across the city have made special arrangements to accommodate thousands of women for prayers. Special night prayers, known as Qayam-ul-layl will be recited in various mosques.

