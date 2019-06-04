Home Cities Hyderabad

Here’s some outfit inspiration for Eid

Eid's around the corner! With the festival comes the chance to deck up in your ethnic best both for your own festivities and the Eid parties you might find yourself in.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Eid’s around the corner! With the festival comes the chance to deck up in your ethnic best both for your own festivities and the Eid parties you might find yourself in. If you haven’t decided on an outfit yet, we here have some inspo for the holy day

Ghagara pants
These lovelies made an appearance in this year’s Numaish as well. And what does that say? That this is a style here to stay. Pants that flare out from the knee down paired with a short kurti and dupatta will give you the necessary oomph this Eid. Head to any Kashmiri clothing store and you’re sure to find a version of it.  

Lehenga
You can never go wrong with a lehenga. Pair it with a crop top or with a mid length blouse or even a kurta if you like to keep it modest and do it up with some heavy accessories and you will certainly turn some heads. Pick an airy and light fabric for this because in this heat, you know you need your clothes to keep you breezy through the festivities

Good ol’ saree
What can be better than the age old traditional saree. Find a latest design you have been eying and use this opportunity to dress up. Accessorise appropriately, pick an elegant hairdo and you are good to go.

Salwar suits
For those who like to stay comfortable and on their toes, there is nothing like the salwar suit. Make sure you’re going for straight cut pants or patialas so that it makes it easier for you to move around prepping for the big Eid party.

Long dresses:
Floor length ethnic gowns have been a favourite in traditional clothing in the recent times. It’s a versatile outfit that will instantly play you up for a celebration. It is certainly a good idea to invest in an ethnic long gown.  

Cape style
If you are one of those people who likes to go a little out of the ordinary, then cape style is the way to go. Add a caped shrug or jacket to palazzo and a crop top or even to a long gown or lehenga and it will add a little edge to your regular outfit.   

Drape dresses
These are meant for the experimental ones. Dhoti style drape dresses which give you a rather unique silhouette will ensure you make a statement on the day of the festival. It has the femininity of a saree drape and also the rebelliousness of a dhoti; just perfect for the urban woman.

Comments

