PVR cinema in Hyderabad asked to give 10 free tickets as penalty

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A PVR cinema, RK Cineplex has been asked by a city-based consumer forum to give ten free movie tickets to a consumer as penalty. The fine was imposed after the customer complained about poor seats at the PVR. According to the complainant, he had a poor experience at the PVR on three different occasions in the past two months.

“After experiencing similar disturbing experience for three times in a row in the theatre with faulty seat, I decided to raise a complaint at the consumer forum,” said the consumer on the conditions of anonymity.

After taking up the case at the consumer helpline, the officials decided that the consumer should get be free tickets that can be availed from anywhere.

In another case, a consumer forum asked a private swimming pool owner to pay a penalty amount of `5,000 as compensation to a consumer and to also return his membership fee of `3,200. The person has earlier raised a complain stating that the water quality and maintenance of a swimming pool is poor. The complaint was taken up by the forum almost after two years. Consumers can raise their complaints at 180042500333.