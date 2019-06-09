Hyderabad government schools to accommodate students after closure of 171 private schools in city

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Is the education department aiming for an increase in the enrolment of students in the government schools of Hyderabad, with the closure of 171 private schools?

The District Education Officer, Hyderabad, B Venkata Narasamma, assured that no student from the schools facing closure would be put to disadvantage and said that government schools will accommodate a majority of them.

She told Express, “We will try to accommodate as many students as possible in government schools. This will also boost the enrolment in government schools which have proved their mettle in the 2019 SSC examination by recording a 12 per cent jump in their results.”

To beat the staff shortage, the DEO added that teachers from schools with less strength would be moved to those where there are more students. “Vidya volunteers will also be pressed into service,” she said.

To make parents aware, the list of schools identified as illegal would be placed at all Mandal and District Education Offices.

However, given the poor quality of facilities, infrastructure and staff count in government schools, it is doubtful as to how many parents will be interested to admit their children in government schools, which was obviously not their first choice.

Although the education department claims that their performance in SSC examination was good this year, it is not completely true as only the residential schools performed better than private schools.

The enrolment drive or Badi Bata programme in state schools scheduled to be held from June 16 to 19. “If the government thinks parents will admit their children in government schools then it’s a mistake. They will again select a private school over a government one. And the former, sensing an opportunity in getting more student could ask for more fee,” said Nagati Narayana, president of Telangana Parents Association.

Meanwhile, parents are of the view that the department should consider negotiating school management instead.