Defunct fountains in Hyderabad parks to be revived by city Metropolitan Development Authority

HYDERABAD: As many as 14 water fountains which have been lying defunct for several years in Buddha Purnima Project (BPP) area would be made operational in two to three months by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA). After being neglected all these years, the once gurgling water fountains now stand as mere art pieces covered with dust.

Majority of the water fountains which were set up more than a decade ago, have become defunct due to poor maintenance. BPP, a wing of the HMDA, has proposed to revive these defunct water fountains by taking up repairs. These include nine in NTR Gardens, four in Sanjeeviah Park and one in Lumbini Park in the BPP area.

Realising that these defunct water fountains have become an eyesore, the BPP has resolved to restore them to attract more visitors to these parks. HMDA officials told Express that water fountains would be restored at an estimated cost of Rs 1.05 crore.