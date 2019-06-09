Home Cities Hyderabad

Defunct fountains in Hyderabad parks to be revived by city Metropolitan Development Authority

Majority of the water fountains which were set up more than a decade ago in the Buddha Purnima Project have become defunct due to poor maintenance.

Published: 09th June 2019 11:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2019 03:45 PM   |  A+A-

The water fountains that have been lying defunct at the Sanjeevaiah park in Hyderabad.

The water fountains that have been lying defunct at the Sanjeevaiah park in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By S Bachanjeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as 14 water fountains which have been lying defunct for several years in Buddha Purnima Project (BPP) area would be made operational in two to three months by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA). After being neglected all these years, the once gurgling water fountains now stand as mere art pieces covered with dust.

Majority of the water fountains which were set up more than a decade ago, have become defunct due to poor maintenance. BPP, a wing of the HMDA, has proposed to revive these defunct water fountains by taking up repairs. These include nine in NTR Gardens, four in Sanjeeviah Park and one in Lumbini Park in the BPP area.

Realising that these defunct water fountains have become an eyesore, the BPP  has resolved to restore them to attract more visitors to these parks. HMDA officials told Express that water fountains would be restored at an estimated cost of Rs 1.05 crore.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad water fountains BPP HMDA Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority Hyderabad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Screengrab of CCTV visual of the attack on CPM rebel leader. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil/EPS)
Watch CCTV visuals of attack on Kerala CPM rebel leader COT Nazeer
Bihar deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi poses for a picture in front of the 'congratulatory gate' built to commemorate demonetisation. (Photo | EPS)
Bihar daily wage labourer builds 'badhaai gate' to celebrate demonetisation
Gallery
It was an all-round performance from India | AP
World Cup 2019: India end Australia's winning streak
Three games played. Three wins. It has been the perfect start for New Zealand | AP
New Zealand continue World Cup winning streak against Afghanistan 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp