Home Cities Hyderabad

Rains bring down temperature in Hyderabad but inundate low-lying areas

Heatwave conditions are also expected to prevail over a few isolated pockets in northern Telangana districts in the coming two days.

Published: 09th June 2019 10:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2019 03:52 PM   |  A+A-

Waterlogging due to rains at LB Nagar in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Waterlogging due to rains at LB Nagar in Hyderabad on Saturday. (Photo | EPS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After a long spell of scorching temperatures and sweltering heat, Hyderabad and most parts of the State experienced pleasant weather on Saturday, thanks to widespread thunderstorms in the wee hours. The maximum temperatures on Saturday dropped by nearly 3-6oC in Hyderabad and other parts of the State due to the thundershowers, when compared to maximum temperatures recorded on Friday.

In a span of few hours, it rained as much as 30-50 mm in different parts of Greater Hyderabad like Uppal, LB Nagar, Saroornagar, Marredpally, Gachibowli, Madhapur, Alwal, Bollaram, Sitaphalmandi, Secunderabad, Begumpet, Malakpet, Malkajgiri and Golkonda.

While the thundershowers brought relief from the heat, it came at a cost as various parts of the city experienced power cuts for prolonged hours after the thunderstorm.

The sudden downpour also left various low lying places and streets inundated with rainwater. The maximum temperature recorded on Saturday was 3 degrees Celsius below normal in Hyderabad as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) was 34 degrees Celsius whereas on Friday it was 40.2 degrees Celsius, 3.2 degrees Celsius above normal.

The highest rainfall recorded in the state was 88.3 mm at Kattangoor in Nalgonda district, followed by 77.3 mm at Komuravelli in Siddipet and 76.8 mm at Bachannapet in Jangaon. In Mahbubnagar, the maximum temperature dropped by 3.4 degrees Celsius below normal to 33.2 degrees Celsius on Saturday, from being 38.8 degrees Celsius on Friday. The highest rainfall recorded in the district on Saturday was 60 mm.

Thundershowers ahead

The IMD has issued forecast of thunderstorms accompanied by gusting winds and lightning at isolated places across the State till Monday. Heatwave conditions are also expected to prevail over a few isolated pockets in northern Telangana districts in the coming two days.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad rains Hyderabad thunderstorm Hyderabad weather

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Screengrab of CCTV visual of the attack on CPM rebel leader. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil/EPS)
Watch CCTV visuals of attack on Kerala CPM rebel leader COT Nazeer
Bihar deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi poses for a picture in front of the 'congratulatory gate' built to commemorate demonetisation. (Photo | EPS)
Bihar daily wage labourer builds 'badhaai gate' to celebrate demonetisation
Gallery
It was an all-round performance from India | AP
World Cup 2019: India end Australia's winning streak
Three games played. Three wins. It has been the perfect start for New Zealand | AP
New Zealand continue World Cup winning streak against Afghanistan 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp