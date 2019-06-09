Rains bring down temperature in Hyderabad but inundate low-lying areas

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After a long spell of scorching temperatures and sweltering heat, Hyderabad and most parts of the State experienced pleasant weather on Saturday, thanks to widespread thunderstorms in the wee hours. The maximum temperatures on Saturday dropped by nearly 3-6oC in Hyderabad and other parts of the State due to the thundershowers, when compared to maximum temperatures recorded on Friday.

In a span of few hours, it rained as much as 30-50 mm in different parts of Greater Hyderabad like Uppal, LB Nagar, Saroornagar, Marredpally, Gachibowli, Madhapur, Alwal, Bollaram, Sitaphalmandi, Secunderabad, Begumpet, Malakpet, Malkajgiri and Golkonda.

While the thundershowers brought relief from the heat, it came at a cost as various parts of the city experienced power cuts for prolonged hours after the thunderstorm.

The sudden downpour also left various low lying places and streets inundated with rainwater. The maximum temperature recorded on Saturday was 3 degrees Celsius below normal in Hyderabad as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) was 34 degrees Celsius whereas on Friday it was 40.2 degrees Celsius, 3.2 degrees Celsius above normal.

The highest rainfall recorded in the state was 88.3 mm at Kattangoor in Nalgonda district, followed by 77.3 mm at Komuravelli in Siddipet and 76.8 mm at Bachannapet in Jangaon. In Mahbubnagar, the maximum temperature dropped by 3.4 degrees Celsius below normal to 33.2 degrees Celsius on Saturday, from being 38.8 degrees Celsius on Friday. The highest rainfall recorded in the district on Saturday was 60 mm.

Thundershowers ahead

The IMD has issued forecast of thunderstorms accompanied by gusting winds and lightning at isolated places across the State till Monday. Heatwave conditions are also expected to prevail over a few isolated pockets in northern Telangana districts in the coming two days.