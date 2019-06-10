Home Cities Hyderabad

Secunderabad's illegal residents jittery as Telangana government's 2BHK housing schemes near completion

Around 1,070 houses have been constructed in Secunderabad Cantonment and are likely to be handed over to the beneficiaries soon but the state government has not yet revealed their names.

Published: 10th June 2019 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2019 12:38 PM

Construction of the double-bedroom houses underway in the Secunderabad Cantonment area.

Construction of the double-bedroom houses underway in the Secunderabad Cantonment area. (Photo | Sathya Keerthi)

By u mahesh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the Telangana government’s double-bedroom housing scheme (2BHK) nears completion, those who were illegally residing for decades in the Secunderabad Cantonment area are now jittery, as they fear that political influence and favouritism might ruin their dreams of getting a house.

As per the officials, around 1,070 houses have been constructed in Secunderabad Cantonment and are likely to be handed over to the beneficiaries, within a couple of months.

As of now, the State government has not revealed the names of the beneficiaries.

The beneficiaries, who are clueless on the allotment process of houses in their respective areas, claim that they were asked to vacate their slum houses, due to which they had to move to rented houses, which has increased their financial burden.

ALSO READ: Delay in the release of funds halts Telangana government’s 2BHK project

They added that they had vacated their slums about two years ago, with the assurance from the state government and GHMC officials for construction of 2BHK houses for them.

S Ramu,  a resident of Mudfort, said, “Two years back the corporation and political leaders had convinced the dwellers to vacate the slum to start construction of double bedroom houses, with their assurance the 2BHK will be given to vacated families. At present 2BHK houses are on the final date, but till date, there is no clarity on the allotment process from the concerned authorities.”

He further alleged that the ruling party workers are using their political influence to get the 2BHK houses.

Lamenting about his financial distress, he said, “I earn Rs 15,000 per month and every month, I have to spend Rs 3,500 for my house rent, which is burdening  my pocket.”

Talking on the issue, the Secunderabad Cantonment assembly constituency MLA, G Sayanna, said, “2BHK houses will be allocated to eligible families.”

Brushing the allegations of political favouritism, he said, "all families that vacated land will get houses.”

