Delay in release of funds halts Telangana government’s 2BHK project

Due to the lack of funds, the contractors for the 2BHK scheme in Hyderabad have not been getting their dues cleared.

Published: 10th June 2019 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2019 12:39 PM   |  A+A-

Construction of the double-bedroom houses underway in the Secunderabad Cantonment area.

Construction of the double-bedroom houses underway in the Secunderabad Cantonment area. (Photo | Sathya Keerthi)

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The construction work under the K Chandrasekhar Rao government’s pilot project, 2BHK or Double Bedroom Housing -- a scheme to provide houses for economically weaker sections in Greater Hyderabad limits -- is on halt.

The officials claim that it is due to the non-release of funds to Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) agencies from the State government.

Earlier, GHMC had requested the State Government to release Rs 1,223 crore to continue the work under the scheme.

In this regard, GHMC Commissioner, M Dana Kishore had also written to the Special Chief Secretary of Housing Department, Chitra Ramachandran for the release of the funds.

Further, GHMC wants, the housing department to release the funds from the total allocation amount of Rs 8,598 crore that was sanctioned for the project.   

Due to the lack of funds, the contractors have not been getting their dues cleared.

Speaking to the Express, a GHMC official said, “GHMC is working on the project on the behalf of the State government and they have to release the funds through Housing department at regular intervals, however, for the last few months, due to paucity of funds, there is a delay in releasing of funds by Housing department.”

The official added that a few contractors are making rounds to the GHMC head office urging authorities to release the pending amount.

