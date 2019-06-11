Home Cities Hyderabad

'Feeding the hungry' initiative by GHMC, eleventh community fridge installed in Hyderabad

Opposite to Mahavir Hospital, beside the Airport bus stop at AC Guards, is a fridge with ‘Feed the Need’ painted on its sides.

'Feed the Need'

By Anan Ashraf
Express News Service

This would be the eleventh such community fridge installed in Hyderabad recently as part of ‘Feed the Need’ initiative by GHMC in collaboration with Apple Homes, a voluntary organisation with the motto ‘Hunger-free Hyderabad’.

The objective is to promote people to donate food into these refrigerators which will be accessible to anyone in need at any hour of the day, minimising waste and ensuring assistance for the hungry through community collaboration.

The initiative kickstarted with the installation of a community fridge opposite Shilparamam on January 31 earlier this year.

On the screening and safety checks practiced at these community fridges, Apple Homes founder Dr Neelima Arya said, “There is no precondition on food items to put. You can keep a water bottle, a banana or a biscuit packet; anything that will help someone. There would be a volunteer here from morning till evening and we keep checking the food on a regular basis. Till date, I haven’t encountered any stale or spoilt food.”

“We got to know of this project through an accomplice. The reason and results of the project are extremely good,” said ADP MD Chaayanath K Mysore, who helped donate the 11th community fridge.

