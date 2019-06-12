Health Minister Etela Rajender visits major government hospitals in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Health Minister Etela Rajender on Tuesday visited the major government hospitals in the city, including Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital, Niloufer Hospital, Osmania General Hospital and Gandhi Medical College and Hospital.

The minister, reportedly, inspected the kitchens at various hospitals and spent a considerable amount of time speaking to patients regarding sanitation and services being provided. He also spoke to doctors regarding concerns of safety and security of junior doctors.

Dr Narahari, Associate Professor, Department of Pediatrics said, “The minister inaugurated the postgraduate hostel at SD Eye Hospital. During his visit to Niloufer Hospital, he also assured us that a combined PG Hostel for MNJ Cancer Hospital And Niloufer is on the cards. With both hospitals combined, there will be about 150 students, most of whom will be women.”

At Osmania Hospital, Etela Rajender was presented with a representation for construction of a new building by the Osmania General Hospital Joint Action Committee. The request for the new building to shift the services from the century-old building of Osmania General Hospital has been pitched several times during the past six years.