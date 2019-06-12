Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad cops reunite dog with owner

Hyderabad police have been winning hearts over the past few months, reuniting children with their families and now dogs with their families. 

Published: 12th June 2019 11:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2019 11:11 AM   |  A+A-

Dog

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERBAD: Hyderabad police have been winning hearts over the past few months, reuniting children with their families and whatnot. 

On Monday, however, they reunited a lost dog with its owner. The pup, a Beagle, had gone missing two weeks ago from the vicinity of the owner’s house. 

As per the officials, the dog had gone out of the house to relieve itself. It didn’t return. 

The owner of the dog, Vinod Kumar, alleged that he heard a loud noise outside his shop in Koti. As soon as he went out, he saw three people carrying the dog away. He then lodged a complaint with the Sultan Bazar police.

Reportedly, when the dog was seen wandering outside, a few college students decided to keep it.

“A theft case was registered. We formed a special investigation team headed by Inspector Laxman, who analysed CCTV footage and managed to locate the dog,” said SHO, Sultan Bazar Police.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad dogs Hyderabad Hyderabad police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrayaan-2 is scheduled to launch during the window of 9 July to 16 July 16 with an expected Moon landing on 6 September 2019 (Twitter Photo)
Chandrayaan-2 ready to launch on June 15
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Life was an endless play for Girish Karnad
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp