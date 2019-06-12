Hyderabad cops reunite dog with owner

By Express News Service

HYDERBAD: Hyderabad police have been winning hearts over the past few months, reuniting children with their families and whatnot.

On Monday, however, they reunited a lost dog with its owner. The pup, a Beagle, had gone missing two weeks ago from the vicinity of the owner’s house.

As per the officials, the dog had gone out of the house to relieve itself. It didn’t return.

The owner of the dog, Vinod Kumar, alleged that he heard a loud noise outside his shop in Koti. As soon as he went out, he saw three people carrying the dog away. He then lodged a complaint with the Sultan Bazar police.

Reportedly, when the dog was seen wandering outside, a few college students decided to keep it.

“A theft case was registered. We formed a special investigation team headed by Inspector Laxman, who analysed CCTV footage and managed to locate the dog,” said SHO, Sultan Bazar Police.