Hyderabad Corporation work at Shah Hatim Talab stopped, ASI feels decision came too late

Archaeological Survey of India officials say the Hyderabad Corporation work has put a portion of the Golconda Fort boundary wall at risk.

Published: 12th June 2019 10:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2019 10:16 AM

The trench that GHMC had dug at Shah Hatim Talab, near Golconda Fort, in Hyderabad.

The trench that GHMC had dug at Shah Hatim Talab, near Golconda Fort, in Hyderabad. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Days after activists complained about the digging work at Shah Hatim Talab, in Naya Qila, the GHMC has halted the operation. Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) officials says the work has put a portion of the Golconda Fort boundary wall at risk.

The GHMC did not explain why the operation was stopped, though it confirmed this development. ASI served a notice on the GHMC regarding the matter a few days ago.

This forced the municipal body to stop the works, they opined. However, the ASI feels the action might have been too late.

Superintending archaeologist of ASI-Hyderabad M K Chauley said, “GHMC workers dug below original ground level. This is a risk to the stability of the boundary wall. If it rains a few times, the wall could come down.”

Besides, the workers have dumped the excavated debris along the wall, instead of taking it away, Chauley said, adding that he would take up the matter with the GHMC commissioner. The works near the lake were initiated by the ASI itself. The digging was initiated to divert water from the lake, which spills over during the monsoon. The ASI had then observed that the spillage was seeping into the Golconda Fort’s boundary wall.

When the present superintending archaeologist assumed office, the work was stopped and the GHMC was asked to get permission from the ASI headquarters to continue it. However, permission was denied as the lake falls under the Fort’s buffer zone.

