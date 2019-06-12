Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad man gets traffic challans for bike stolen a year ago

In an alleged case of police negligence, Hyderabad police sent challans for traffic violations to the owner of a vehicle even though the vehicle in question was stolen from him more than a year ago. 

Police negligence

The bike owners received challans for not wearing helmets, almost a year after the bikes in question were stolen.

By Express News Service

A case of theft had been registered at Kushaiguda police station, under Rachakonda commissionerate, in January 2018.

Till now, its owner received notices of six challans for various violations. A netizen shared on Facebook FIR details of the case (65/2018 of Kushaiguda police station), challans issued to the bike owner. 

The user wrote: “A bike was stolen and a complaint was raised in January 2018 at Kushaiguda police station. Looks like Kushaiguda police are in a mood to relax. After this complaint was registered, six challans for various violations were issued. Photographs are available too. The challans did not reach the bike but the owner’s house.”

On January 29, 2019, S Seshadri, a resident of Netaji Nagar of Kushaiguda, lodged a complaint with police, stating that his Yamaha model bike (no AP 29AF 9635), parked in front of his house, was stolen. A case was registered, but the bike was never found.

Though Seshadri hoped he would get his bike back, what shocked and annoyed him what the challans he was receiving. The six challans were issued between June and December 2018. All of them were for not wearing helmets. When contacted, Rachakonda police said they would expedite the investigation and help the complainant with the challans.

