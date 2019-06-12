Hyderabad students take up the cause of the ambulance  

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Give way to the ambulance, an initiative by Oakridge International School, aims to educate people that “saving time is saving a life”.

Around 1.5 Lakh people are killed each year in traffic accidents, which are about 400 fatalities a day. 2 out of 10 patients die in an ambulance before reaching the hospital in India.

More than 50% of heart attack cases reach hospital late. Students of Oakridge International School launched the much needed multi-city wide ‘Give way to Ambulance ‘initiative.

They wanted to follow a different approach to educate people on this initiative by personally reaching out to each of them. Around 7000 students at Oakridge reached out to immediate contacts (neighbours, relatives and friends) to pledge for the cause.

Since the launch of the initiative in January, 19500 pledges have been taken so far. Oakridgers started reaching out to Corporate from the month of May, 2019. ISB, T-Hub, Ola corporate, HighRadius, INSOFE, Arcserve, Eminence Immigration are some of the places where the event was conducted successfully.

The students also have the support of Cyberabad Police to conduct “Nukkad Natak” in different blind spots and various traffic signals in Hyderabad to spread the awareness.

On June 11, Oakridgers took the cause “Give way to ambulance” to Tech Mahindra Infocity. Nearly 300 employees took part in this initiative. Oakridgers performed Nukkad Natak to encourage the audience to take the pledge to move and give way to ambulance and gave away vehicle stickers.

The children wish to drive this initiative in every school, corporate and most importantly with daily commuters and get them to sign the pledge.

