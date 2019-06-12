In a relief to 1000 Hyderabad families, sewage diversion at lake in Bowenpally to begin in June

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a relief to over 1,000 families residing around the Ramannakunta Lake at Bowenpally, works for laying alternative pipelines to divert upper stream sewage flowing into the lake will begin in June.

Ministers Talasani Srinivas Yadav and Malla Reddy along with GHMC Commissioner M Dana Kishore and Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) vice-president J Ramkrishna inspected the premises on Tuesday.

Talasani said that they would undertake works to divert sewage water from the lake and ensure its beautification. He said that the State government has already allocated Rs 2.5 crore for the works. The minister also directed the GHMC commissioner to finish the tender process as soon as possible and to start the works in 15 days’ time.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Dana Kishore assured that the authorities would divert sewage water via alternate pipelines and would ensure that the Ramannakunta Lake remained pollutant-free.