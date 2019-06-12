Home Cities Hyderabad

Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal chief refuses to postpone hearing

Counsel for AP government said, 'As of now there is likelihood that the team of lawyers may be reconstituted.'

Published: 12th June 2019 10:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2019 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

court, order, hammer, high court

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The AP government is likely to reconstitute the legal team to present the arguments before the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal (KWDT). G Umpathy, counsel of AP government said that the legal team conducting the present case is likely to be reconstituted soon. 

It may not be possible for the new counsel to prepare for cross-examination in a short time and requested for postponement of hearing of KWDT scheduled earlier for July 1 to 3 and again on July 29 to 31.

Meanwhile, TS superintending engineer V Mohan Kumar also informed the Tribunal that their counsel was not in town. 

“As of now there is likelihood of team of lawyers may be reconstituted. In case it is done, it is difficult to presume the new team shall necessarily be unprepared and would be unable to cross-examine the other witness Jha, whose affidavit is on record for quite sometime now and there is still enough time for the dates fixed in the case.

Therefore, the request made for adjournment of the case on the dates already fixed i.e., July 1 to 3 cannot be acceded to.

Let the case come up on the dates already fixed,” the KWDT chairman Brijesh Kumar said in his order on Tuesday.

Krishna water dispute

