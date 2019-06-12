SBI launches digital residential property show in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: SBI has set up a new marketing outfit called ‘Destination: The Home Shoppe’ near IKEA in Hitec City. The Home Shoppe was inaugurated by Swaminathan J, Deputy Managing Director of the bank in presence of Om Prakash Mishra, Chief General Manager, Hyderabad Circle of the bank, other senior officials and office-bearers of industry associations like CREDAI, TREDA and TBG.

At this Home Shoppe, the bank will have a digital display of residential projects from leading developers and approved by SBI.

The prospective buyers can have a detailed digital walkthrough of the participating project. It will function as a virtual property show bringing the builder, customers and SBI at one stop.

It’s a novel concept as the bank says that it has a large customer base and its customers and also public in general, having plans to buy the property would generally have a preference for a property which is approved by the bank.

Speaking on the occasion, Swaminathan highlighted that the Home Shoppe has been conceived to make the search for homes easier for the prospective home buyers. He added that this will also help developers in their marketing efforts