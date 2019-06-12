Telangana cops to HC: Need to take former TV9 CEO Ravi Prakash into custody as he is not cooperating

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Senior counsel Harin Raval, appearing for Telangana police, told the High Court on Tuesday that there was a need to take former CEO of TV9 channel Ravi Prakash into custody since he was not cooperating with the investigation and not disclosing information relating to the case.

The senior counsel was making these submissions before Justice G Sri Devi dealing with the petition filed by Ravi Prakash seeking to grant anticipatory bail Harin Raval further submitted that there was scope for influencing the witnesses if he was granted bail.

On the other hand, senior counsel Diljit Singh Ahluwalia, appearing for Ravi Prakash, contended that his client has got rights over the TV9 logo since he was the person who designed the logo.

After hearing both sides, the judge directed both the counsels to submit their arguments in writing and posted the matter to next Tuesday.

Meanwhile, actor Sivaji approached the High Court on Tuesday with a plea to quash the FIR registered against him in Cyberabad police station in the above case.

In his petition, Sivaji also stated that he had transferred Rs 20 lakh to Ravi Prakash in Feb last year towards purchase of 40,000 shares of the latter.

However, shares were not transferred to him due to the pendency of a case before the NCLT.

Meanwhile, disputing the allegations of Ravi Prakash, Alanda Media and Entertainments Pvt Ltd, Chintalapati Holdings Pvt. Ltd and Ilabs Venture Capital Fund on Tuesday warned of legal action against false and defamatory charges made by Prakash.

In a joint press release by Alanda media and others, the current and former promoters of ABCL have stated that there was not even an iota of truth in the allegations of Ravi Prakash.

They claimed that the share consideration has been duly reflected in the records of the current and former promoters.