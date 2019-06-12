Telangana to assist police team set up to monitor Jharkhand’s cybercrime hub

Mouli Mareedu By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Jamtara, a tiny and unremarkable district in Jharkhand, has in recent years emerged as one of the largest capitals of cybercrime in the country.

Over hundreds of cybercrime offenders operate out of the district, and are mostly involved in debit card, credit card and One Time Password (OTP) frauds. Several cases of cyber frauds reported in Hyderabad too were traced back to Jamtara.

The district is now being monitored by a team of police personnel led by a senior IPS officer.

The team has been coordinating with the states neighbouring Jharkhand, as well as Telangana, to zero in on the offenders.

Reportedly, the Telangana police have arrested as many as 250 accused persons in connection with cyberfrauds based out of Jamtara.

Jamtara came to fame after police personnel from various states began making rounds to the district while tracing several cybercrime offences in their respective states back to the region.

The Superintendent of Police (SP), Cybercrime Wing of the Crime Investigation Department (CID), U Ram Mohan, told Express that Jharkhand has appointed a senior IPS officer to monitor the situation in Jamtara.

Numerous youngsters in the region have withdrawn money from customers’ accounts without their knowledge via credit/debit card frauds.

“The IPS officer has been working in coordination with SP-rank and Additional SP-rank officers at Jamtara. They are also coordinating with the neighbouring states in identifying all the accused persons involved in cybercrime offences. Some of them use fake SIM cards obtained by submitting fake ID proofs to commit thefts. The teamwork will help us detect more cases and to identify the accused persons easily,” Ram Mohan said.

The cops have had a tough time arresting accused from Jamtara despite having collected all evidence.

The offenders, often, physically assault police when they try to arrest them. The youth there have had the experience of working in several call centres in Delhi and other states; they steal their bank or Aadhaar card details from them.