120 roads in Cyberabad identified as damaged

Donita Jose By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: One may think GHMC would prep-up the roads in the city ahead of monsoon. However, a new list of damaged roads seems to indicate otherwise. Close to 120 damaged spots have been identified in Cyberabad by the traffic police which are to be repaired ahead of monsoon. Of these 120 locations, 30 have been caused by road cutting and the remaining due to regular maintenance works taken up by GHMC, Strategic Road development Plan (SRDP) and Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Limited (HRDCL).

There are three categories of road damages which include road cutting by the civic body, general road damages caused due to maintenance works and water stagnation points. Under each of these categories, traffic police have identified 30,33 and 56 locations respectively and provided the accurate latitude-longitude details.

Road cuttings were found near Harsha Toyota showroom, RTA office in Kothaguda, and CR Foundation in Gachibowli due to SRDP-induced damages.

Road works taken up by HRDCL near TCS have been left incomplete and the rest have been left undone by GHMC itself. When the municipal body takes up repair works by digging up the area, they will leave the roads criss-crossed with trenches or by temporarily filling with gravel and sand causing a traffic slowdown in the location.