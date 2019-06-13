Home Cities Hyderabad

120 roads in Cyberabad identified as damaged

30 caused by road cutting, rest due to GHMC maintenance works

Published: 13th June 2019 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2019 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: One may think GHMC would prep-up the roads in the city ahead of monsoon. However,  a new list of damaged roads seems to indicate otherwise.  Close to 120 damaged spots have been identified in Cyberabad by the traffic police which are to be repaired ahead of monsoon. Of these 120 locations, 30 have been caused by road cutting and the remaining due to regular maintenance works taken up by GHMC, Strategic Road development Plan (SRDP) and Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Limited (HRDCL).

There are three categories of road damages which include road cutting by the civic body, general road damages caused due to maintenance works and water stagnation points. Under each of these categories, traffic police have identified 30,33 and 56 locations respectively and provided the accurate latitude-longitude details.

Road cuttings were found near Harsha Toyota showroom, RTA office in Kothaguda, and CR Foundation in Gachibowli due to SRDP-induced damages.  

Road works taken up by HRDCL near TCS have been left incomplete and the rest have been left undone by GHMC itself.  When the municipal body takes up repair works by digging up the area, they will leave the roads criss-crossed with trenches or by temporarily filling with gravel and sand causing a traffic slowdown in the location.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cyberabad Roads in Cyberabad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ISRO Chairman Dr K Sivan during a media interaction in New Delhi on 13 June 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India planning to have own space station: ISRO chief
India's Shikhar Dhawan is seen with his left hand covered with a cast during team's training session ahead of their Cricket World Cup match against New Zealand at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: All eyes on Shikhar Dhawan's replacement as rain threat looms
Gallery
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp