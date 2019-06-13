Home Cities Hyderabad

GHMC, Ola to fix potholes before rains play havoc

According to senior officials, Ola has conducted dynamic mapping of major roads in the area to assess their quality through its network of vehicles.

Published: 13th June 2019 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2019 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

Ola

Image of Ola cars used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: There is hope that this monsoon would be different from the previous ones, as the GHMC has tied up with Ola to monitor potholes and fill them before the rains play havoc. The city’s west zone, living up to it’s ‘hitec’ tag, has taken the lead by using data from the cab aggregator and has found close to 200 potholes that need to be addressed at the earliest.

It may be recalled that in March, the Telangana government and Ola signed an MoU to asses the quality of roads and identify where traffic was slowing down due to infrastructure issues, and pass on this information to the departments concerned.

According to senior officials, Ola has conducted dynamic mapping of major roads in the area to assess their quality through its network of vehicles. Besides this, the Cyberabad traffic police have handed out a list of 57 places where water logging issues need to be fixed. 

Several of these 57 places are in low-lying areas. Some have the problem aggravated by poor road engineering, like at Miyapur near HDFC Bank, where the road is lower than the culvert, and at PVNR pillar number 193, where the drainage is on the same level as the road. 

Meanwhile, GHMC officials say they will complete the repairs within 10 days, ahead of the monsoon. “Ola has already submitted a list of close to 200 points where there are problems. We have also taken inputs from the traffic police to arrive at 300 road-damage spots and 15 major water-logging points, which will be attended to in the next 10 days,” said Harichandana Dasari, Zonal Commissioner of West Zone, GHMC.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ola GHMC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ISRO Chairman Dr K Sivan during a media interaction in New Delhi on 13 June 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India planning to have own space station: ISRO chief
India's Shikhar Dhawan is seen with his left hand covered with a cast during team's training session ahead of their Cricket World Cup match against New Zealand at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: All eyes on Shikhar Dhawan's replacement as rain threat looms
Gallery
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp