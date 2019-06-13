Home Cities Hyderabad

Technical glitch holds up Hyderabad metro service for 30 minutes

Published: 13th June 2019 07:58 AM

Hyderabad Metro Rail image used for representational purpose. (EPS| R Satish Babu)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On Tuesday night, metro stations on Corridor 1 of Hyderabad Metro Rail witnessed delays up to 45 minutes and many stations including Irrum Manzil, Musarambagh and Assembly.

As passenger apprehensions kept increasing after several minutes of waiting, an announcement of a technical glitch was made across all the stations of Corridor 1. The delay was a result of a cascading effect as a train near LB Nagar station faced a technical glitch and had to be moved at a speed of 25km/hour as a precautionary measure. 

Speaking to Express, Anil Kumar Saini, COO of Railway Systems, L&T Metro Rail, said, “To fix the issue and get the entire system in motion, it took about half an hour. This affected all the other trains on the corridor. It is possible that weather conditions and pollution levels can affect the functioning of the CBTC technology used. But the issue will be resolved in the next few days.”

What is CBTC? 
Communications-based train control (CBTC) is a form of railway signaling system that uses telecommunication between the train and track equipment to tackle traffic management and infrastructure control

