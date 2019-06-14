Hyderabad's T-hub to hold 12-hour hackathon on June 23

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad based T-hub will be organising Hack2Hire, a 12-hour hackathon integrated into the recruitment process. The hackathon is focused on curating the best talent with technology skills, out-of-the-box thinking, a risk-taking appetite, collaboration, and hands-on experience in dealing with real-time challenges.

T-Hub will host Hack2Hire on June 23. It will be organised to kick off a partnership with Freshworks, to provide support for the latter’s expansion across India. Through this event, T-Hub will focus on scouting talent to build innovative products using AI, computer vision, and data analytics on a SaaS platform.

Selected candidates, who will be able to solve problems real-time with use-cases specific to Freshworks during the hackathon will get a chance to be hired by Freshworks at Hyderabad, Chennai or Bengaluru.