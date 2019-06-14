Home Cities Hyderabad

Secunderabad SBI fraud: CBI likely to probe CRPF employees

The retired employees of CRPF have allegedly played a key role in getting loans from the Secunderabad branch of State Bank of India and illegally diverted the funds to the accounts of middlemen.

State Bank of India

The logo of State Bank of India (SBI). (File photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials are likely to knock at the doors of the Central Reserve Police Forces' 99 Battalion office in Hakimpet to collect details of its retired and existing staff in connection with the bank fraud cases. 

Days after the CBI officials registered criminal cases against former SBI assistant manager K Emmanuel and others for diverting Rs 45 lakh funds, the bank officials have prepared an internal report and submitted the same to the CBI officials. 

In the internal report, SBI’s Assistant General Manager K P Shobha Rani informed the CBI officials that the bank has entrusted the task of processing Xpress credit loans, housing loans and car loans to Emmanuel when he was working as the assistant manager in the Secunderabad branch between 2015 to 2018. 

“The majority of Xpress credit loans are from the employees of CRPF battalion. We understood that a few retired CRPF employees have acted as facilitators (middlemen) between the employees of various CRPF battalions and SBI, Secunderabad branch officials for filling applications.

After sanctioned or disbursement of these loans to the employees concerned, the amounts were credited to the saving bank account of the borrowers and employees,” the SBI officials said in the internal report. 

The loans were sanctioned to the CRPF employees based on their KYC, salary certificate and CIBIL reports. The loan applications were mainly routed through two retired employees of CRPF 99 Battalion -- G Srinivasa Rao and B Prakash.

