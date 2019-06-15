Home Cities Hyderabad

HCL 'Tech Bee' seeks to rope in the young for training programme

A job at a tech company after intermediate/twelfth grade is now possible with ‘Tech Bee’, a work integrated higher education programme by tech giant HCL.

Published: 15th June 2019 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2019 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

HCL Technologies, Associate Vice President, Srimathi Shivashankar

HCL Technologies, Associate Vice President, Srimathi Shivashankar

By Anan Ashraf
Express News Service

A job at a tech company after intermediate/twelfth grade is now possible with ‘Tech Bee’, a work integrated higher education programme by tech giant HCL.

As part of the initiative, students are selected for a 12-month intensive training via an entrance examination which will test the students on quantitative math, analytical and verbal English.

Following the training, students shall be hired for entry-level jobs at HCL with a salary package of Rs 2-2.2 lakhs per year depending on where they are deployed.

Students from various streams can attempt the entrance given that they have had Mathematics as a subject and passed with 60 per cent marks in 2018 or 2019.

They can take the test any weekend till July 10 at the designated centres. There are 9 centres across Hyderabad.

The training fee of Rs 2 lakh can be paid as instalments over a period of 5-7 months on being hired as permanent employees of the company.

The students will also be given a stipend of Rs 10,000 from the first month of training.

The students can also pursue higher education with BITS Pilani or Sastra University during the course of their service agreement of three years.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
HCL HCL training programme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India versus Pakistan. On the biggest stage of ‘em all. It is nothing less than war on the cricketing green. Our cartoonist Satish Acharya draws on his arsenal to capture the Sunday Sizzler as it deserves to be.
India vs Pakistan: Weather improves in Manchester, chances for much-awaited duel brighter
These fans have been the heart and soul of the cricket World Cup for the last few editions. | AP
Indian fans go gaga as World Cup fever grips England
Gallery
It was a clinical all-round performance from Australia | AP
World Cup 2019: Australia go top after Sri Lanka demolition
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp