HCL 'Tech Bee' seeks to rope in the young for training programme

Anan Ashraf By

Express News Service

A job at a tech company after intermediate/twelfth grade is now possible with ‘Tech Bee’, a work integrated higher education programme by tech giant HCL.

As part of the initiative, students are selected for a 12-month intensive training via an entrance examination which will test the students on quantitative math, analytical and verbal English.

Following the training, students shall be hired for entry-level jobs at HCL with a salary package of Rs 2-2.2 lakhs per year depending on where they are deployed.

Students from various streams can attempt the entrance given that they have had Mathematics as a subject and passed with 60 per cent marks in 2018 or 2019.

They can take the test any weekend till July 10 at the designated centres. There are 9 centres across Hyderabad.

The training fee of Rs 2 lakh can be paid as instalments over a period of 5-7 months on being hired as permanent employees of the company.

The students will also be given a stipend of Rs 10,000 from the first month of training.

The students can also pursue higher education with BITS Pilani or Sastra University during the course of their service agreement of three years.