The fathers in the doctors

Kakoli Mukherjee By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Doctors generally cut a sombre figure in their starched white coats, but outside their hospitals and clinics, they are doting and fun parents who don’t miss out on spending a weekend with their children. Ahead of Father’s Day, we ask the children of three city doctors about the relationships they share with their dads.

Prachi Agrawal, daughter of Dr Rahul Agrawal, general physician, MaxCure Hospitals

“People say I am a copy of my father, as we have similar looks and personalities. I am very close to him and can talk to him about everything including my studies and friends. Despite his busy schedule, he always makes sure to ask me about my day after he comes home. Our favourite weekend activities include shopping and trying out food at different places. He always has my back whenever I need any life advice.”

Dr Adarsh Annapareddy, orthopaedic & joint replacement surgeon, Sunshine Group of Hospitals

“My father is a legend in his own field, and I used to be in awe of him most of the time. However, our relationship now is more of a friendship than that of a father and son. In fact, our loved ones sometimes refer to me as the father and him as the son, as I have a conservative approach towards my work. Growing up, dad was a very hands-on father. He never let his work come in the way of our bonding. In fact, I remember him getting up at 4 am to help me in my studies. He also never forced me to be a doctor. It was entirely my decision.”

Anika Apsingi, daughter of Dr Sunil Apsingi, chief, Orthopaedics department, MaxCure Hospitals

“I spent a large part of my childhood living away from dad as I was abroad. I came to India when I was very young, but he was still in England studying and working. However, I never used to miss him, thanks to technology. We used to speak on Skype all the time. Now that he is back, we enjoy exercising together. We also bond over food and diet. My father is my hero and I plan to study medicine like he did.”