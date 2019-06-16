Hyderabad cable bridge likely to be ready by October

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: GHMC commissioner Dana Kishore has said that concerted efforts are being made to complete the cable bridge across Durgam Cheruvu by October.

He, along with the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar inspected the works on Saturday.

The iconic bridge, once completed, would be a major tourist attraction in the city, Dana Kishore said, adding that steel railings would be set up on both sides of the bridge.

Apart from laying walking and cycling tracks, an integrated lighting system is being planned at a cost of nearly Rs 10 crore, he said.

The concessionaires apprised the officials about the progress of the works.

The extra dosed cable-stayed technology is being adopted to preserve lake heritage and beauty.

The bridge is envisaged to shorten the distance between Jubilee Hills and Madhapur with a configuration of four-lane traffic movement, two-lane cycling track and an additional footpath of 2.5 metres.

The 233-metre-long Durgam Cheruvu bridge is India’s first project of this length to be constructed in the dense traffic of urban city with 24x7 traffic.