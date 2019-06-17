Home Cities Hyderabad

HRDA calls for ‘Nirudyoga Sabha’ in city

Junior doctors across the State have been protesting about the proposed retirement age hike.

Published: 17th June 2019 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2019 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Healthcare Reforms Doctors Association have called for a Nirudhyoga Sabha (unemployed youth meeting) at Dharna Chowk on Tuesday after their representatives met Health Minister Etela Rajender regarding retirement age hike from 58 to 65 years issue.

Mahesh Kumar, president of HRDA said, “We clearly explained how artificial deficiency was created and how fresh PG pass outs will lose opportunity because of no recruitment. We further explained in detail how the present situation has arisen due to lack of recruitment for the past ten years. The age hike will also affect young specialist doctors in coming 10 years.”

Junior doctors across the State have been protesting about the proposed retirement age hike. Telangana Junior Doctors’ Association has called for a strike of at Osmania General Hospital.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Healthcare Reforms Doctors Association Nirudhyoga Sabha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former India captain Kapil Dev in Chennai on Friday . (Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
Kapil Dev on his favourite cricketers at World Cup 2019, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and more
For representational purposes
At this Chennai farm, you can pick your mangoes and eat them too!
Gallery
It was a day when everything went right for India
Clinical India demolish Pakistan to make it 7-0 in World Cup
Fans getting ready for India-Pakistan (Photo | Atreyo Mukhopadhyay, EPS)
India vs Pakistan: Fans flock to Old Trafford for crucial World Cup 2019 clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp