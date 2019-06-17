HRDA calls for ‘Nirudyoga Sabha’ in city

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Healthcare Reforms Doctors Association have called for a Nirudhyoga Sabha (unemployed youth meeting) at Dharna Chowk on Tuesday after their representatives met Health Minister Etela Rajender regarding retirement age hike from 58 to 65 years issue.

Mahesh Kumar, president of HRDA said, “We clearly explained how artificial deficiency was created and how fresh PG pass outs will lose opportunity because of no recruitment. We further explained in detail how the present situation has arisen due to lack of recruitment for the past ten years. The age hike will also affect young specialist doctors in coming 10 years.”

Junior doctors across the State have been protesting about the proposed retirement age hike. Telangana Junior Doctors’ Association has called for a strike of at Osmania General Hospital.